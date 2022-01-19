EP: Macron on Defence Union

Strasbourg 19.01.2022 This semester will also lead to the adoption of the “strategic compass”, the definition of “our own security doctrine in addition to NATO”, and a real “strategy in terms of industry, defense and technological independence », the whole to find «a Europe power of the future».

In Strasbourg, Emmanuel Macron gave the traditional speech marking the launch of the rotating presidency of the European Union, which France will exercise until June 30. Before the MEPs, and less than three months before the French presidential election, the Head of State expressed a vision deeply attached to this continent, a long symbol of an “intangible peace” but now subject to “doubts”. To “rebuild our Europe”, the tenant of the Élysée has drawn up the major projects to come and established three promises: democracy, progress and peace.

