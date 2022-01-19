EU: Macron highlights priorities

Strasbourg 19.20.2021 President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola and President of France Emmanuel Macron held a press conference on Wednesday at 14.45, after the debate on the priorities of France’s Presidency of the Council. (Image: illustration)

In Strasbourg, Emmanuel Macron gave the traditional speech marking the launch of the rotating presidency of the European Union, which France will exercise until June 30. Before the MEPs, and less than three months before the French presidential election, the Head of State expressed a vision deeply attached to this continent, a long symbol of an “intangible peace” but now subject to “doubts”. To “rebuild our Europe”, the tenant of the Élysée has drawn up the major projects to come and established three promises: democracy, progress and peace.

What is it to be European? It is to feel an equal emotion in front of our treasures. For the tenant of the Élysée, this presidency will also be that of European civilization – a culture that should be “promoted” through a “common project respectful of the singularities and identities of each”. To do this, historians and intellectuals will help to “build together the legacy of this common history” and make Europe “once again a cultural and educational democratic power, proud of itself”.

The president named two: the climate challenge and the digital challenge. For the first, “strong proposals” made by the European Commission must be implemented “in the coming weeks”, then be “deployed at national level”. A “summit for the oceans” is scheduled for February to defend biodiversity and the “great maritime power” that is Europe. “We have to move from intention to action,” said the head of state.

