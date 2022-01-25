Greece: army evacuates travellers

Brussels 25.01.2022 Rescue crews, including the army, worked through the night to evacuate thousands of people stranded in their cars on an Athens motorway after a severe snowstorm swept across Greece.

A rare and severe snowstorm has blanketed parts of Greece and Turkey, causing chaos on the streets of major cities and forcing the evacuation of thousands of people.

Thousands stranded as snow disrupts transport in Turkey, Greece https://t.co/k4WTU7ZMBk pic.twitter.com/EctFJRPSGp — Reuters (@Reuters) January 25, 2022

Storm Elpida swept across Greece on Monday,January 24, covering Athens with heavy snow, which rarely falls in the Greek capital but has now occurred in a second consecutive year.

“The height of the snow is unprecedented in some areas.” Snow blanketed most of Turkey and Greece, including several Aegean islands — in pictures https://t.co/s2AEacMeeG pic.twitter.com/spkZajjKUo — Al Jazeera English (@AJEnglish) January 25, 2022

Athens has only seen six snow events since 2000, and while it usually experiences average snowfall of 1.3 centimeters (0.5 inches) annually, Elpida has already brought around 8 centimeters (3.1 inches), the most since February 2021, when 10 centimeters (3.9 inches) fell. The islands of Mykonos and Santorini also experienced rare snowfalls.

Heavy snowstorms hit large parts of Greece and Turkey, causing major disruption. It is an unusual occurrence for the southern Mediterranean countries, but the second time that it has happened in two years. pic.twitter.com/R54eu6zjzS — DW News (@dwnews) January 25, 2022

Parts of Athens were hit by power cuts, and the grid operator said crews were working to restore electricity.

As temperatures fell overnight, soldiers handed out food, water and blankets to drivers, some of whom were stranded for more than 10 hours. TV footage showed the road and vehicles covered in snow.

More than 3,500 people had been evacuated by early Tuesday, some abandoning their cars on foot; around 1,200 cars remained stuck on the Attiki Odos, the capital’s main ring-road, government spokesperson Giannis Oikonomou said.

Snowy Acropolis of Athens, Greece. pic.twitter.com/0Yt2WYfEY6 — Ioannis Tz (@tzoumio) January 24, 2022

“We had a very difficult night and a superhuman evacuation effort is underway on Attiki Odos,” Oikonomou told Greek television.

“We are still in a very difficult phase, as the forecasts indicate that we will face [weather] difficulties again in a while,” he said.