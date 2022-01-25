UK: #PartyGate allegations mount

Brussels 25.01.2022 British police will investigate alleged lockdown breaches at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street residence after receiving evidence from an internal government probe into a series of gatherings.

The reason #Partygate is so important and not just about a few glasses of wine or ‘a bloody birthday cake’ is because it goes to the heart of whether we can trust the Prime Minister – and very soon we may have to trust him about a decision to commit our armed forces to war. — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) January 25, 2022

Boris Johnson has entered a crucial week for his premiership, ahead of a report over alleged parties at Downing Street during lockdown.

Civil servant Sue Gray is expected to publish her findings this week – although the date is not confirmed.

A woman prosecuted for breaking lockdown rules told a court she had inadvertently attended an illegal gathering.

"It was not intentional…I didn't realise there would be others present". She was convicted and fined £250#PartyGate pic.twitter.com/rmcViBrdM9 — Tristan Kirk (@kirkkorner) January 19, 2022

Ms Gray – who is currently a permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office – is investigating a series of allegations about lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.

Her report is “the biggest threat” to Mr Johnson’s premiership on what is expected to be a significant week for his government, the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg says.

She says many MPs see Ms Gray’s report as the crucial piece of evidence that will help them make up their mind about whether it is time to end Mr Johnson’s leadership.

The prime minister is reported to be determined to hang on to his position – believing he has done nothing wrong.

Kay: If this PM has broken the law, should he step down? @sajidjavid: You're trying to get me into a hypothetical situation.. Kay: I knew you'd say that.. so I looked up hypothetical and what it means… and here it is minister… 🙂#KayBurley #partygate UF pic.twitter.com/8jnWZXgBfd — Kay Burley (@KayBurley) January 20, 2022

So far six Conservative MPs have publicly declared no confidence in Mr Johnson.

But more are thought to have submitted letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 committee, who organises Tory leadership contests.

If 54 letters are submitted a no confidence vote is triggered which could result in a leadership election.