UK: #PartyGate allegations mount
Brussels 25.01.2022 British police will investigate alleged lockdown breaches at Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s Downing Street residence after receiving evidence from an internal government probe into a series of gatherings.
Boris Johnson has entered a crucial week for his premiership, ahead of a report over alleged parties at Downing Street during lockdown.
Civil servant Sue Gray is expected to publish her findings this week – although the date is not confirmed.
Ms Gray – who is currently a permanent secretary at the Cabinet Office – is investigating a series of allegations about lockdown-breaking parties at Downing Street.
Her report is “the biggest threat” to Mr Johnson’s premiership on what is expected to be a significant week for his government, the BBC’s political editor Laura Kuenssberg says.
She says many MPs see Ms Gray’s report as the crucial piece of evidence that will help them make up their mind about whether it is time to end Mr Johnson’s leadership.
The prime minister is reported to be determined to hang on to his position – believing he has done nothing wrong.
So far six Conservative MPs have publicly declared no confidence in Mr Johnson.
But more are thought to have submitted letters to Sir Graham Brady, chairman of the backbench 1922 committee, who organises Tory leadership contests.
If 54 letters are submitted a no confidence vote is triggered which could result in a leadership election.