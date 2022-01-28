Belarus 1000 political prisoners

Brussels 28.01.2021 “The number of political prisoners in Belarus has now reached 1000, and continues to grow. This shameful milestone reflects ongoing crackdown of the Lukashenko (pictured) regime against his own population. In addition, many thousands of protestors have fled the country to avoid persecution” reads the Statement by the EEAS Spokesperson on the political prisoners in Belarus.

Belarus: shameful milestone 👉number of political prisoners reached 1000 & crackdown by Lukashenko against his own people continues. 🇧🇾 must adhere to intl commitments in 🇺🇳 & @OSCE. 🇪🇺 calls for immediate & unconditional release of all political prisoners https://t.co/DtPfMI4ibN — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) January 27, 2022

“In today’s Belarus, the space for democratic political opposition and free and independent media activities has been drastically closed off . The Lukashenko regime continues detaining and imprisoning people in appalling conditions, exposing them to ill-treatment and torture and have them condemned to long prison sentences in political trials conducted behind closed doors.

“Lukashenko is weak and is trying to stay in power at any cost” Sviatlana @Tsihanouskaya gave an interview to @CNN about the Belarusian-Russian military exercises. pic.twitter.com/L1cZlTTpdt — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) January 27, 2022

“Legally defending political prisoners has become dangerous, with more than 40 lawyers reported to have their licenses revoked.

There are 1007 political prisoners in #Belarus as of today. This is a real totalitarian regime that stays in power only because of repressions (and thanks to Putin). We need a stronger international response. Lukashenko is dragging us into a conflict but also kills any dissent pic.twitter.com/iEwR0t7aEn — Hanna Liubakova (@HannaLiubakova) January 27, 2022

“Belarus must adhere to its international commitments and obligations within the UN and OSCE. The EU reiterates its demand for the immediate and unconditional release of all political prisoners. The EU will continue to work for justice for victims and accountability for perpetrators.

Lukashenko tells the truth for the first time in his life (albeit with tongue very firmly in cheek) "Alexander Grigoryevich, what do you understand by Belarusian democracy?" "You know, I'm a dictator. It's hard for me to understand democracy." pic.twitter.com/3CMfbpMZbN — Francis Scarr (@francska1) January 28, 2022