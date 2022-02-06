Camilla future Queen Consort
Brussels 06.02.2022 The British monarch Queen Elizabeth II said she wants Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.
In a message marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, the Queen said it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla would have that title.
The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.
She is spending her day privately on the Sandringham estate, with national celebrations to be held in June.
The Queen’s reign began when she was 25 years old, following the death of her father, George VI, on 6 February 1952.
The monarch said that, 70 years on, the day is one she remembers “as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign”.