Camilla future Queen Consort

Brussels 06.02.2022 The British monarch Queen Elizabeth II said she wants Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen Consort when Prince Charles becomes King.

The Queen announces she wants Camilla, the Duchess of Cornwall, to be known as Queen when Prince Charles becomes King https://t.co/gKXla8DPni — BBC Breaking News (@BBCBreaking) February 5, 2022

In a message marking the 70th anniversary of her reign, the Queen said it was her “sincere wish” that Camilla would have that title.

Today marks 70 years since Queen Elizabeth II acceded to the throne, following the death of her father, King George VI. Her Majesty was proclaimed Queen throughout the UK and Commonwealth in the early hours of 6 February 1952. 📸 Dorothy Wilding @RCT pic.twitter.com/eBfSmjO8SD — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 6, 2022

The Queen is the first British monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee.

She is spending her day privately on the Sandringham estate, with national celebrations to be held in June.

WATCH: The Queen’s filming session in the Oak Room at Windsor Castle is momentarily interrupted by Candy, her daschund/corgi cross 🐕

Queen says: “Where did you come from? I know what you want?” pic.twitter.com/yrXU5QJD91 — Chris Ship (@chrisshipitv) February 4, 2022

The Queen’s reign began when she was 25 years old, following the death of her father, George VI, on 6 February 1952.

The monarch said that, 70 years on, the day is one she remembers “as much for the death of my father, King George VI, as for the start of my reign”.

✍️ On the eve of the 70th anniversary of her Accession to the throne, The Queen has written a message thanking the public and her family for their support, and looking forward to #PlatinumJubilee celebrations over the coming year. #HM70 pic.twitter.com/U6JfzeZMLn — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) February 5, 2022