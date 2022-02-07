Ukraine crisis: Macron diplomatic efforts

Brussels 07.02.2022 Macron attempts to mediate over Ukraine visiting Moscow today.

The U.S. standoff with Russia over Ukraine is at a critical point. At present Washington has engaged NATO to and moved forces east, while Moscow has been sending additional military on the Ukraine border. However beneath those tensions, diplomatic avenues are being intensely explored and the outlines of potential solutions.

France's Macron flies to Moscow in high-risk diplomatic mission https://t.co/rpkmf9r6fa pic.twitter.com/H7kRTzS2Um — Reuters (@Reuters) February 6, 2022

Emmanuel Macron, the president of France, is meeting with Vladimir Putin, his Russian counterpart, today in Moscow. At the same time, President Biden will be meeting with Olaf Scholz, the German chancellor, in Washington. In line with the position of France as chair of the EU rotating presidency, Macron has placed himself at the center of the diplomacy in Europe, giving him an opportunity to perform more than usual leadership role.

President Emmanuel Macron of France will visit his Russian counterpart, Vladimir Putin, in Moscow on Monday before traveling to Kyiv. His shuttle diplomacy will be a delicate exercise. https://t.co/aPyj8MQ82K — The New York Times (@nytimes) February 7, 2022

For Macron, the risks are as great as the potential payoff, because he is facing falling popularity among his electorate.

France, Ipsos-Sopra Steria poll: Presidential election

Macron (LREM-RE): 24% (-1.5)

Pécresse (LR-EPP): 16.5% (+0.5)

Zemmour (REC-NI): 14% (+2)

Le Pen (RN-ID): 14% (-3)

… +/- vs. 5-6 January 2022 Fieldwork: 1-3 February 2022

Sample size: 1,535

➤ https://t.co/oL97q6lO3I pic.twitter.com/Cm6bcZov7x — Europe Elects (@EuropeElects) February 6, 2022

Although the solutions to the crisis seem fiendishly elusive for now, in spite of the fact that Russian diplomacy denies the intentions of military conflict, and the situation has appeared less directly threatening toward Ukraine over the past week.

Ukraine Crisis Diplomacy: French President Emmanuel Macron will hold talks in Moscow with Russian President Vladimir Putin in a bid to help de-escalate tensions over Ukraine, where he will visit next on Tuesday. https://t.co/IS9lLRLo6Q — The Associated Press (@AP) February 7, 2022

With its huge concentration of troops at the Ukrainian border, Russia is still representing a potential of armed conflict, and Kremlin grievances against NATO expansion continue to play a major role in Ukraine border crisis.