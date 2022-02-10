Borrell sends EU formal response to Lavrov

Brussels 10.02.2022 Anna van Densky: The European Union has formally handed over its collective response to the letter of Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on the European security issues, the EEAS spokesperson announced, and Russian diplomatic mission to the EU confirmed.

“Permanent Representative of Russia to the EU Vladimir Chizhov met Director Security and Defense policy at the European External Action Service Joanneke Balfoort, who on the instruction of the High Representative of the EU for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy Josep Borrell handed over his address to Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov on behalf of foreign ministers of 27 EU member-states,” the Permanent Mission said.

I replied on behalf of the EU Member States to the letters they received from Minister Lavrov. Tensions and disagreements must be resolved through dialogue and diplomacy. We call on Russia to de-escalate and to reverse its military build-up in and around Ukraine and in Belarus. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 10, 2022

The document is the response to the address of the Russian Foreign Minister on the security indivisibility topic, sent on January 28 of this year to top diplomats of certain European countries, the US and Canada.

Russian diplomatic mission made it clear that the EU does not anticipate to make the contents of this response public, the diplomatic mission source added, mentioning as a reference the name of Joanneke Balfoort, the Director Security and Defence policy at European External Action Service.

Meanwhile in Moscow Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov has informed British Foreign Secretary Liz Truss of Kiev’s reluctance to implement the Minsk Agreements, as Lavrov had underlined at a press conference following his talks with Truss.

“We thoroughly explained the situation around Kiev’s reluctance to implement the Minsk Agreements as the Ukrainian regime is not only unwilling to fulfil them but openly rejects them,” Lavrov said .

#Lavrov blamed West – #NATO allies 'a la carte' approach to security issues. #Russia can not and will not sacrifice its security to please Western partners to assist NATO expansion to the East, detrimental to Russian national interests. https://t.co/yKTm8mDYWE — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) February 10, 2022

According to the top diplomat Russia also “explained what steps we are taking to convince those who have influence on the Kiev regime to make [Ukrainian President Vladimir] Zelensky and his government implement their obligations under the Minsk Agreements, which were enshrined in the UN Security Council’s resolution,” Lavrov continued.

FM Lavrov sent a letter to 27 EU Member States and gets a single answer from HR @JosepBorrellF.An exemplary illustration of EU unity, and a useful reminder.When Moscow pretends to ignore EU for its ‘irrelevance’ is just trying to divide and weaken it. Key to avoid misconceptions. — Enrique Mora (@enriquemora_) February 10, 2022

Further Lavrov added that Moscow and London interpreted the Minsk accords in different ways.

💬 FM Sergey #Lavrov during talks with @trussliz: Ideologically charged approaches, ultimatums and threats is a road to nowhere. Regrettably, many of our Western colleagues are using this form in their public activities. I do not see this as diplomacy. 🔗 https://t.co/pnnpd6Mrok pic.twitter.com/XKlaGhEMFw — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 10, 2022

“We have different interpretations of the Minsk Agreements though I don’t understand how it is possible to have different interpretations of what is written in black and white,” the Russian top diplomat explained.

I delivered a clear message to Minister Lavrov that Russia must deescalate, respect Ukraine’s sovereignty and engage in meaningful talks. If Russia is serious about not invading, we need to see troops withdraw. The military build-up is an undeniable threat to Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/YdwdKQRlDz — Liz Truss (@trussliz) February 10, 2022