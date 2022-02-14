EU mission in Kyiv stays functional

Brussels 14.02.2022 “The EU and its member states are coordinating their actions in view of the current threats on Ukraine” reads the declaration by the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell on behalf of the EU on diplomatic presence in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image above: Kyiv, archive).

Diplomatic missions of EU & its Member States are not closing. They remain in Kyiv & continue to operate in support to EU citizens & cooperation w/ Ukrainian authorities.

Staff presence & travel advice are being adjusted in view of security circumstances. https://t.co/syVurTQVHJ — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 12, 2022

“Our diplomatic missions are not closing. They remain in Kyiv and continue to operate in support to EU citizens and in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities. Staff presence and travel advice to EU citizens are being adjusted as necessary to take into account security circumstances”.

Spoke to @DmytroKuleba last night on latest developments regarding the current security situation. The EU and its partners are united in our support to #Ukraine. We will be resolute and decisive in acting in case of further Russian aggression. We stand together. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) February 12, 2022

“We reaffirm our continued support to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and diplomatic efforts towards de-escalation. We recall that any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response” the statement concludes.

🇷🇺🇺🇸📞 On February 12 FM Sergey #Lavrov spoke with @SecBlinken, stressed that the propaganda campaign on “Russian aggression” vs Ukraine, launched by US & its allies, encourages Kiev authorities to make attempts to resolve “Donbass problem” by force. 🔗 https://t.co/aUrowIzCA6 pic.twitter.com/rOFcyJv5gp — MFA Russia 🇷🇺 (@mfa_russia) February 14, 2022