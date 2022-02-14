EU mission in Kyiv stays functional

Brussels 14.02.2022 “The EU and its member states are coordinating their actions in view of the current threats on Ukraine” reads the declaration by the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell on behalf of the EU on diplomatic presence in Kyiv, Ukraine. (Image above: Kyiv, archive).

“Our diplomatic missions are not closing. They remain in Kyiv and continue to operate in support to EU citizens and in cooperation with the Ukrainian authorities. Staff presence and travel advice to EU citizens are being adjusted as necessary to take into account security circumstances”.

“We reaffirm our continued support to Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty and diplomatic efforts towards de-escalation. We recall that any further military aggression against Ukraine will have massive consequences and severe cost in response” the statement concludes.

