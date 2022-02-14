EU: Greece sovereignty over islands “unquestionable”

Brussels 14.02.2022 “Comments by Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlüt Çavuşoğlu in a recent interview, disputing Greece’s sovereignty over some of its islands, are counterproductive and contradict de-escalation efforts in the Eastern Mediterranean called for in the Conclusions of the European Council from 23 March and 24-25 June 2021”, reads the statement by the European External Action Service spokesperson on the sovereignty of Greece over its islands.

Turkey: remarks by @MevlutCavusoglu regarding 🇬🇷sovereignty over some of its islands 👉 counterproductive & contradict de-escalation efforts. 🇬🇷 sovereignty over these islands is unquestionable. 🇹🇷 should respect it, refrain from provocations https://t.co/YVs2AgUWzc — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) February 13, 2022

“Greece’s sovereignty over these islands is unquestionable. Turkey should respect it, refrain from provocative statements and actions in this regard, commit unequivocally to good neighbourly relations and work to settle any disputes peacefully. International agreements must be respected” the spokesperson concludes.

Turkey for the first time disputed Greece’s sovereignty over its east Aegean islands Limnos, Samothrace, Lesvos, Samos, Chios, and Ikaria, "over which sovereignty was ceded to Greece on the specific and strict condition that they be kept demilitarised"https://t.co/xPlGQLag1Z — Alfons López Tena (@alfonslopeztena) February 9, 2022

In letters sent to UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres last July and September, Turkey for the first time disputed Greece’s sovereignty over east Aegean islands, “over which sovereignty was ceded to Greece on the specific and strict condition that they be kept demilitarised,” according to Turkey’s permanent representative, Feridun Sinirlioglu.

US State Department Rejects Turkey Claims, Says: There is No Questioning the Sovereignty of the Greek Islands https://t.co/9h3eyrQUDY#greece #greek #greekcitytimes pic.twitter.com/TSgpWVRfuL — Greek City Times (@greekcitytimes) February 12, 2022