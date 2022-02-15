MEPs express solidarity with Ukraine
Strasbourg 14.02.2022 President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola expressed MEPs’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine, at the opening of the session.
Highlighting that the plenary session will be dominated by discussions and decisions on Ukraine, President Metsola expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they continue to face uncertainty and the fear of Russian military aggression.
The defiance of the Ukrainian people protesting on the streets of Kyiv “must be matched by continued European resolve and unity” she said, adding, “the position of this house is clear – we are with Ukraine.”
Calling the Russian military build-up at Ukraine’s border “a serious threat to peace in Europe”, President Metsola underlined that whilst Parliament is urging for a de-escalation of the current tension, it stands ready to support swift, forceful and concrete action should the situation deteriorate.
“We owe a strong show of support to the people of Ukraine and, this week, this parliament will do just that”, she concluded.
