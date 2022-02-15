MEPs express solidarity with Ukraine

Strasbourg 14.02.2022 President of the European Parliament Roberta Metsola expressed MEPs’s solidarity with the people of Ukraine, at the opening of the session.

The situation in #Ukraine requires a united response. Meeting with HRVP @JosepBorrellF, I urged for efforts to continue to de-escalate tensions but reiterated that if the situation deteriorates, we will support swift, coordinated and concrete action. We are with Ukraine 🇺🇦 pic.twitter.com/52QeX8EG6v — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) February 15, 2022

Highlighting that the plenary session will be dominated by discussions and decisions on Ukraine, President Metsola expressed solidarity with the people of Ukraine as they continue to face uncertainty and the fear of Russian military aggression.

🇩🇪🇷🇺 Germany's chancellor said there were "no sensible reasons" for the buildup of more than 130,000 Russian troops on Ukraine's borders, and urged more dialogue. https://t.co/vEJY3OQhEi — euronews (@euronews) February 15, 2022

The defiance of the Ukrainian people protesting on the streets of Kyiv “must be matched by continued European resolve and unity” she said, adding, “the position of this house is clear – we are with Ukraine.”

Calling the Russian military build-up at Ukraine’s border “a serious threat to peace in Europe”, President Metsola underlined that whilst Parliament is urging for a de-escalation of the current tension, it stands ready to support swift, forceful and concrete action should the situation deteriorate.

“We owe a strong show of support to the people of Ukraine and, this week, this parliament will do just that”, she concluded.

Futures jump on signs of easing Russia-Ukraine tensions https://t.co/MLt0pHxdIM pic.twitter.com/yraMMerqQX — Reuters (@Reuters) February 15, 2022