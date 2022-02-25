EU summons Russian Ambassador

Brussels 25.02.2022 In the context of the EU’s response to the Russian invasion of Ukraine, High Representative Josep Borrell instructed the Secretary General of the European External Action Service, Stefano Sannino to summon the Ambassador of the Russian Federation the European Union, Vladimir Chizhov, in Brussels on February 24.

In their meeting, Secretary General Sannino conveyed the EU’s strongest condemnation of the unprovoked, unjustified invasion of Ukraine by armed forces of the Russian Federation and the demand to Russian President Vladimir Putin to cease military operations immediately, and unconditionally withdraw all forces and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine.

This had been stated in the Declaration of HRVP Borrell on behalf of the European Union and in the joint declaration of the President of the European Council, Charles Michel, and of the European Commission, Ursula Von der Leyen.

Russia: The EU summons the Ambassador about invasion of Ukraine. https://t.co/fkDHf1Fyy2 — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) February 24, 2022

Secretary General Sannino informed Ambassador Chizov that the EU’s firm response to the Russian aggression will be decided at today’s extraordinary meeting of the European Council, and will include a new, hard-hitting package of restrictive measures, both sectorial and individual, fully coordinated with the EU’s transatlantic and like-minded partners.

In the course of the discussion, Vladimir Chizhov outlined Russia’s assessment of the situation around the Ukrainian crisis, detailing the reasons that prompted the Russian leadership to take a decision to recognise the independence of the Donetsk People’s Republic and the Lugansk People’s Republic and then undertake a special military operation based on Article 51 of the UN Charter and the Treaties of Friendship, Cooperation and Mutual Assistance between the Russian Federation and those two states.