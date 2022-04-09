Borrell visits Kyiv

The EU top diplomat Josep Borrel visited Kyiv on Friday, April 8, together with the President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen, to reaffirm European solidarity with Ukraine and to announce additional support for its defense against Russia’s aggression. They met with President Volodymyr Zelensky, Prime Minister Denis Shmyhal and visited the town of Bucha.

The determination and courage of Ukraine can only be admired. But besides admiration, Ukraine needs more support, more weapons. The EU hears Ukraine’s call. There is no impunity for war crimes and all those responsible will be held accountable. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/m6hLUzs2yF — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) April 9, 2022

“There are two words to describe what is happening in Ukraine: failure and horror. Failure of the Russian army to overcome the courage of the Ukrainian people and horror over the indiscriminate killings and attacks against civilians,” High Representative Borrell said after the meeting with President Zelenskyy.

Three months after my visit to Donbas, great to meet PM @Denys_Shmyhal again in #Kyiv. The EU heard your call: we allocate a further €500M from the European Peace Facility for additional military assistance, to continue supporting the brave defence of your country and people. pic.twitter.com/VmkElMarBl — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) April 8, 2022

He stressed the EU’s appreciation for the bravery and morale of the Ukrainian people, as well as for the resilience of the authorities in maintaining the functioning of the state structures and the capacity to govern, despite the ongoing brutal invasion. With his Ukrainian counterparts Josep Borrell discussed in detail their current needs and acknowledged that their most urgent needs are weapons arms.

HR/VP @JosepBorrellF and President @vonderleyen in Kyiv today with President @ZelenskyyUa. The EU is committed and will continue to support Ukraine. #StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/o24ZYouzjH — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) April 8, 2022

“We have already allocated one billion euro to provide weapons to the Ukrainian Army to defend the country and its people. In a couple of days, we will allocate €500 million more. We will make sure that these resources will be tailored to your needs, to provide you with the arms you need to fight to resist and to win,” stressed High Representative Borrell also at the meeting with Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal.

In the wake of massacres by the Russian occupation forces in Bucha, he recalled the EU’s strong condemnation of the heinous crimes and widespread violations by Russian troops. He underlined that there cannot be impunity for war crimes and outlined the EU support to the ongoing national and international accountability efforts, including the International Criminal Court (ICC).

It was important to start my visit in Bucha. Because in Bucha our humanity was shattered. My message to Ukrainian people: Those responsible for the atrocities will be brought to justice. Your fight is our fight. I’m in Kyiv today to tell you that Europe is on your side. pic.twitter.com/oVEUOPDuD6 — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) April 8, 2022

The High Representative said that the European Union will help, too, with documentation and prosecution of war crimes committed by Russian occupation troops in Ukraine.

“We will help the Ukrainian Prosecutor General to present the proofs in front of the International Criminal Court. Our civilian EU Advisory Mission will deploy their tools and capacities in order to support Ukrainian authorities in this task.”

The EU Advisory Mission will be supporting the Ukrainian Prosecutor General in providing training and donating equipment to ensure safe investigation and collection of evidence on the ground. The EU is also launching a dedicated €7.5 million euro project to support the investigations with ensuring large data collection on missing and disappeared persons.

During his visit in Ukraine High Representative Borrell [europa.eu/!tWtJHj]announced the return of the EU Delegation back to Kyiv, after its temporary relocation to Rzeszow in Poland. In talks with Prime Minister Shmyhal they agreed to accelerate preparations for the next EU-Ukraine Association Council, to take place in the near future.