Switzerland blocks Russian $9bn assets

Brussels 27.04.2022 Switzerland has decided to ban Russian nationals from registering trusts there, its government said Wednesday, April 27, to prevent a potential EU sanctions evasion. It also replicated the EU sanctions on imports of Russian lignite, coal, caviar, timber and seafood, along with the exports to Russia of some chemicals and industrial robots.

Berne applique les nouvelles sanctions de l’UE face à la Russie https://t.co/1swPwpMHEO pic.twitter.com/9HUY9dipo0 — Actualités Suisse (@SuisseSUI) April 27, 2022

It earlier blacklisted over 200 Russian individuals and entities “in view of Russia’s ongoing military aggression in Ukraine”.

🇨🇭 Switzerland imposes new sanctions on Russia. The government has banned the import of Russian coal. pic.twitter.com/4T7WBnDdQ4 — Факти ICTV (@ICTV_Fakty) April 27, 2022

The sanctions were also extended the ban on export of banknotes and sales of securities in Swiss francs and euros to Belarusian nationals and entities to cover all official EU currencies. The same measure is planned for Russia.

Der Grossteil der in der Schweiz blockierten russischen Vermögen betrifft Meldungen von Banken. Laut dem ersten Bundesverdikt galt die Meldepflicht auch für alle Anwälte. Doch eine Neubeurteilung ist nun im Gang. @nzzwirtschaft https://t.co/rFToDgdfLg — Neue Zürcher Zeitung (@NZZ) April 27, 2022

Switzerland froze approximately 9 billion francs ($9.34 billion) of Russian assets. This is reported by Reuters with reference to a publication in the Swiss newspaper Neue Zuercher Zeitung.

The mentioned amount is about one and a half billion francs more than the one reported by the country’s authorities in early April. The Swiss government has not yet commented on this information and has not responded to a request from journalists.