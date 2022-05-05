MEPs protect Ukraine women

Strasbourg 05.05.2022 The European Parliament (pictured) debated and will vote on how to protect women fleeing Ukraine from violence and trafficking, and on granting them access to essential health services.

“Russia is not just waging war against Ukraine. Russia is waging war against women” 🇪🇺 Commissioner @YlvaJohansson at the EU Parliament in Strasbourg this morning 🌹 We fully support the Commissioner’s efforts to stop brutal violence against women pic.twitter.com/EpnRKeH5Qf — PES Women (@PES_Women) May 5, 2022

On Thursday, MEPs are set to strongly condemn the use of sexual and gender-based violence as a weapon of war and to express their deep concern about the growing number of reports of human trafficking, sexual violence, exploitation, rape and abuse faced by women and children fleeing Ukraine. They are expected to call for trafficking networks that profit from sexual exploitation of women refugees to be identified and prosecuted.

Parliament calls on the EU to protect women fleeing Ukraine from violence and trafficking, and to grant them access to essential health services ↓ — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) May 5, 2022

MEPs are also set to urge the EU and all host and transit countries to ensure access to sexual and reproductive health and rights (SRHR), particularly emergency contraception and abortion care, including for victims of rape, as well as obstetric care.

🔴 LIVE NOW Parliament will debate and vote on how to protect women fleeing Ukraine from violence and trafficking, and on granting them access to essential health services. #EPlenary Follow live 📡➡️ https://t.co/dywK4LYBGz All related media 📽️📸📡➡️ https://t.co/H7SjBDisuv pic.twitter.com/vJf0h2LmvO — European Parliament Audiovisual (@europarlAV) May 5, 2022

According to the UNHCR, more than five million refugees – 90% of whom are women and children – have fled Ukraine since the Russian invasion started on 24 February. A further 7.1 million people are internally displaced within Ukraine, including women and children in need of medical care.

Every Russian soldier who commits rape in #Ukraine must be held accountable at the International Criminal Court. "Sexual violence is not a weapon of war, but a horrendous violation of women's dignity", stressed @elukacijewska. 🔗Read: https://t.co/igWdLb3OVJ#EPlenary pic.twitter.com/tahCB0Zr5G — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) May 5, 2022

AMENDMENT: The European Parliament adopted a resolution (462-19-89) calling on the EU to protect Ukraine women refugees from violence and sexual exploitation.

🚨Breaking News🚨 The European Parliament adopted a resolution (462-19-89) calling on the EU to protect 🇺🇦women refugees from violence and sexual exploitation. Read more here⤵️https://t.co/IReBpx8EPS — FEMM Committee Press (@EP_GenderEqual) May 5, 2022