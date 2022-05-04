Strasbourg 04.04.2022 Observing the World Press Freedom Day on May 3, the European Parliament officially launched the call for submissions for entries to the Daphne Caruana Galizia Prize for Journalism.

The Prize rewards on a yearly basis outstanding journalism that promotes or defends the core principles and values of the European Union such as human dignity, freedom, democracy, equality, rule of law, and human rights.

European Parliament President Roberta Metsola said: “The European Parliament’s message is clear: Europe stands with those seeking the truth. Daphne’s pen was silenced because she was uncovering the truth, and we should never allow journalists to become targets or victims. With this prize the European Parliament will continue defending free speech, media plurality and quality journalism, and help transmit these values to future generations.”

Journalists & politicians stood in silent vigil today, one year after the murder of Maltese journalist Daphne Caruana Galicia. Since then, other journalists investigating corruption have been murdered in the EU. We need a public inquiry in Malta to provide #JusticeforDaphne. pic.twitter.com/8wzd04bGW6 — Felix Reda (@Senficon) October 16, 2018

The Prize is open to professional journalists and teams of professional journalists of any nationality to submit in-depth pieces that have been published or broadcast by media based in one of the 27 European Union member states. The aim is to support and highlight the importance of professional journalism in safeguarding freedom, and equality.

Journalist Daphne Caruana Galizia is one of the two #AntiCorruptionAward winners 2018. She was a brave investigative journalist who exposed major corruption scandals involving powerful politicians in #Malta. She was murdered in October 2017. This is her story. #18IACC pic.twitter.com/P80gCrdeAM — Transparency International (@anticorruption) October 22, 2018

An independent jury composed of representatives of the press and civil society from the 27 European member states and representatives of the main European Associations of Journalism will choose the winning entry. The awards ceremony will take place each year around 16 October, the date Daphne Caruana Galizia was assassinated.

The prize and the €20 000 prize money demonstrates the European Parliament’s strong support for investigative journalism and the importance of free press. Over the last few years, Parliament has warned about attempts both in the EU and beyond to undermine media pluralism. MEPs have denounced the attacks on journalists, particularly from politicians, and called on the Commission to table legislation against abusive lawsuits. On 27 April, a proposal was announced to tackle malicious litigation against journalists and activists.

Journalists can submit their article(s) online at https://daphnejournalismprize.eu/ by 31 July 2022, 12 PM (CET).

Daphne Caruana Galizia was a Maltese journalist, blogger and anti-corruption activist who reported extensively on corruption, money laundering, organised crime, sale of citizenship and the Maltese government’s links to the Panama Papers. Following harassment and threats, she was murdered in a car bomb explosion on 16 October 2017. The outcry over the authorities’ handling of her murder investigation ultimately prompted the resignation of Prime Minister Joseph Muscat. Critical of failings in the investigation, in December 2019, MEPs called on the European Commission to take action.

Today is World Press Freedom Day. Press freedom is a fundamental value of the EU. Without free media, truth is denied and democracy undone, criminals and oligarchs act with impunity, and disinformation poisons our lives. pic.twitter.com/Kq5MFDkYlO — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) May 3, 2022

Mairead MAGUIRE after receiving Daphne Caruana Galicia award for #Assange in European Parliament Strasbourg #GUENGL pic.twitter.com/rYi7O1YJ1D — Anna van Densky (@AnnaVanDensky) April 16, 2019