EU: Sweden moves towards NATO

Brussels 16.05.2022 “Let me stress my strong support to Sweden and Finland. Some minutes ago, I had a conversation with the Swedish Minister [for Foreign Affairs, Ann Linde], who was kind enough to call me, to inform that the process has started, that they are going to inform the King, and that there is strong support for this decision inside the Swedish society and the Swedish political spectrum” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said at the doorstep of the EU Foreign Affairs Council, Brussels.

A busy day has started for EU foreign affairs ministers:

the 3rd 🇪🇺 EU-Canada 🇨🇦 Joint Ministerial Committee has just started.#EuCouncilTVNews https://t.co/RGLQkuYTnC — Daniela Lenzu (@daniela_lenzu) May 16, 2022

“So, I think the European Union Member States will support this decision, and I hope we could override the opposition of some members of NATO,” he added.

❗ Monday 16 May #FAC 🎥 Press conference in a hybrid format at +/- 18:00 👇 Check the indicative programme & the instructions to register to ask questions Deadline for registration: Monday, 16 May, 16:30 — EU Council Press (@EUCouncilPress) May 14, 2022