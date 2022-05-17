Azovstal troops humanitarian corridor

Brusssels 17.05.2022 Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed in his video address that an evacuation of national troops from Azovstal steelmaking complex in Mariupol had started.

Ukrainian President Vladimir Zelensky confirmed in his video address that an evacuation of national troops from Azovstal steelmaking complex in Mariupol had started:https://t.co/7sGF9JyleL pic.twitter.com/GCgQS9Cltw — TASS (@tassagency_en) May 17, 2022

“… We cherish a hope that we will be able to save the lives of our boys,” Zelensky said. “There are severely wounded ones among them and they need medical attendance.”

Wounded #azov nazi fighters brought to DPR hospital. Now the people, whom Azov was trying to kill for the past 8 years, have to mend them. #Azovstal #DPR #Donbass pic.twitter.com/OmwxJssHjf — Irina Molotova (@IrinaGalushkoRT) May 16, 2022

The Ukrainian President said that Kiev hoped to return all of them home as soon as possible.

“The work is underway to return boys back home, but this work is very delicate and time-consuming,” he explained.

The Russian Defense Ministry announced on Monday, May 16, that an agreement was reached to evacuate wounded Ukrainian troops from the Azovstal steel plant and subsequently a humanitarian corridor was opened.

The Ministry added that a ceasefire had been introduced in the surrounding area of the embattled plant and a humanitarian corridor was opened to provide exit for wounded Ukrainian soldiers to be taken to a medical facility in Novoazovsk in the self-proclaimed Donetsk People’s Republic (DPR).

The Ukrainian authorities announced earlier that 53 severely wounded Ukrainian military servicemen were evacuated on May 16 from Azovstal plant in Mariupol to Novoazovsk (in DPR), while 211 more Ukrainian troops were evacuated from the plant through a humanitarian corridor to the city of Yelenovka (also in DPR).

The Ukrainians "evacuated" their forces from Azovstal? I think there's a word for it when you're surrounded and you turn yourself over to the enemy. It's called surrendering, lol. But the Ukrainians have to try to spin it. #Azovstal pic.twitter.com/xkAkEi6M7T — DeltaFoxtrot (@DeltaFox_SC) May 17, 2022