Moscow expells European diplomats

Brussels 18.05.2022 Moscow said on Wednesday, May 18, it was expelling a total of 85 embassy staff from France, Spain and Italy in response to similar moves by those countries, highlighting the damage to relations with leading EU members since it launched its war on Ukraine. (Image above: Moscow, City)

Russia expels 27 Spanish diplomats – and dozens more from other EU nations. #SpainInEnglish https://t.co/oCzQFklayC — Spain in English (@SpainMMG) May 18, 2022

The Foreign Ministry said it was ordering out 34 diplomatic staff from France, 27 from Spain and 24 from Italy.

#UPDATE Moscow on Wednesday kicked out diplomats from France, Italy and Spain in retaliation for the expulsion of Russian diplomats from European countries as part of a joint action against Russia's campaign in Ukraine https://t.co/BmIQs3uCcm pic.twitter.com/1YoR7gfQpr — AFP News Agency (@AFP) May 18, 2022

The three countries are among European nations that have collectively thrown out more than 300 Russians since the February 24 invasion. In many cases, they accused Russian diplomats of spying, which Moscow has denied.

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov: “After the expulsion of our diplomats from the West Russia will increase the composition of diplomatic missions in Africa and Asia”.

This will definitely bring to new heights our relations with African and Asian states! pic.twitter.com/lon07Fpbsd — Vladlen Semivolos (@VladSemivolos) May 17, 2022

Russia’s response has included sending home 45 Polish staff and 40 Germans last month. It has also announced tit-for-tat moves against Finland, Romania, Denmark, Sweden, Norway and Japan, among others.

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi called Wednesday’s announcement by Moscow a “hostile act” and said diplomatic channels must not be interrupted.

In a tit-for-tat move over the war in Ukraine, Russia declared 34 French diplomats persona non grata, effectively ordering their expulsion https://t.co/pXoc8nNbLR pic.twitter.com/G58qVO5xrt — ANADOLU AGENCY (@anadoluagency) May 18, 2022

France said it deplored the Russian move as an unjustified response to what it said was its own decision in April to expel “several dozen Russian agents acting on our territory under diplomatic status and working against our security interests”.