EU condolences to Japan following Shinzo Abe assassination

NARA, Japan, July 8 (Reuters) – Former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, Japan's longest-serving leader, died on Friday hours after he was shot while campaigning for a parliamentary election, shocking a country in which political violence is rare and guns are tightly controlled.

Profoundly shocked by the attack against @AbeShinzo. Our thoughts are with him and his family. The EU stands in full solidarity with Japan in these painful moments. — Josep Borrell Fontelles (@JosepBorrellF) July 8, 2022

“It is with deep regret that I have learned of the passing of Shinzo Abe I will never understand the brutal killing of this great man. Japan, Europeans mourn with you. My sincerest condolences to his wife and family” wrote on his Twitter page Charles Michel, the president of the EU Council.

It is with deep regret that I have learned of the passing of @AbeShinzo I will never understand the brutal killing of this great man. Japan, Europeans mourn with you. My sincerest condolences to his wife and family. https://t.co/AH9JA5s4U0 — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) July 8, 2022

A man opened fire on Abe, 67, from behind with an apparently homemade gun as he spoke at a drab traffic island in the western city of Nara, Japanese media reported.

It was the first assassination of a sitting or former Japanese premier since the days of prewar militarism in 1936.

Doctors struggled to save Abe but he died at 5:03 p.m. (0803 GMT), about five and a half hours after being shot.

He bled to death from two deep wounds, one on the right side of his neck, a doctor told a nationally televised news conference. The former leader had no vital signs when he was brought in.

#BREAKING : Ex-Japan PM Abe's cause of death believed to be blood loss: hospital https://t.co/Hf45qVLFRQ pic.twitter.com/12BUAXWygk — Kyodo News | Japan (@kyodo_english) July 8, 2022

The video shows the man firing a weapon that left a large puff of smoke; it is believed to be a “homemade,” and potentially, a 3D printed gun. Tetsuya Yamagami, 41, from Nara city was arrested on suspicion of shooting Shinzo Abe. He told police that he was dissatisfied with his leadership and that he “aimed to kill.”

An image of Yamagami surfaced on Japanese media.

UPDATE.🚨 More details on the assassin who killed former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe.https://t.co/bCM41UDw1i pic.twitter.com/IRdQIWelWs — Kyle Becker (@kylenabecker) July 8, 2022