EU humanitarian assistance to Ukraine

Brussels 13.05.2022 Russia’s invasion of Ukraine in February 2022 has created one of the largest humanitarian crises in Europe’s recent history, with the ongoing war causing increasing numbers of casualties, destruction and displacement within and outside Ukraine’s borders.(Image: Roberta Metsola, archive)

🇪🇺 is about people, common good, fundamental values & human dignity. Our response to war in 🇺🇦 confirms this:

◽ opened homes & hearts to 5.5 million Ukrainians

◽ provided 45,000 tonnes of medical supplies, & emergency equipment

◽ €950 million in humanitarian assistance pic.twitter.com/lL9PH6dD4a — Roberta Metsola (@EP_President) July 13, 2022

Ukraine’s civilian population is being subjected to shelling and violence and an estimated one-third of Ukrainians have been forced from their homes, either within the country or to neighbouring states. As of 6 July, more than 5.6 million Ukrainian refugees have been recorded across Europe, including Poland (1,207,650), but also Germany (867,000), the Czech Republic (388,097), Turkey (145,000) and Italy (141,562) . About 90% of them are women and children, who are also at a higher risk of violence and abuse, including human trafficking, smuggling and illegal adoption.

Russia's invasion of Ukraine has forced one-third of Ukrainians from their homes. Find out what the EU is doing to help them → https://t.co/C5lFgjMvTw pic.twitter.com/Th9Aa8PNzf — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) July 11, 2022

The numbers keep changing, but more than 2.5 million Ukrainians have returned home since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Some are returning to areas which were threatened by Russian forces at the beginning of the war but are now considered safer.