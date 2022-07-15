Belarus joins Shanghai Cooperation Organisation

Brussels 15.07.2022 Belarus has officially filed a request to become a member state of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO), the Secretary General Zhang Ming told the reporters.

“Recently, Belarus officially filed a request to join the SCO as a full-fledged member,” he said.

The official membership procedures will begin in the nearest future, following the announcement.

The Shanghai Cooperation Organization was established in June 2001 in Shanghai. Its current members are India, Kazakhstan, China, Kyrgyzstan, Pakistan, Russia, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan.

