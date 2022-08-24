Estonian PM against Russian tourists

Brussels 24.08.2022 Estonia joined calls of Finland and Latvia to the EU to close its borders to Russian tourists, echoing a warning from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Explained to @BILD why it should be unacceptable for us in Europe that Russian citizens are able to travel in the EU on tourist trips, as at the same time people in Ukraine are being tortured, murdered and terrorised. Tourism is a privilege, not a right.https://t.co/fOxOT4awtS — Kaja Kallas (@kajakallas) August 19, 2022

“Stop issuing tourist visas to Russians. Visiting #Europe is a privilege, not a human right,” Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas tweeted, a day after Zelensky urged the West to opt for a travel ban.

#EU members Estonia, #Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and #Finland, which all share a border with Russia, may stop Russian tourists from entering their countries if the EU does not enact a union-wide ban, Lithuania’s foreign minister says.https://t.co/ompttHdznQ pic.twitter.com/nIWLeURf6V — Al Arabiya English (@AlArabiya_Eng) August 23, 2022

“The most important sanctions are to close the borders — because the Russians are taking away someone else’s land,” Zelenskyy said in an interview with the Washington Post published Monday, adding that Russians should “live in their own world until they change their philosophy.”

⚡️#French Riviera in 2022 to lose 50 million euros due to the lack of #Russian #tourists, the president of the local committee for tourism states#Russia #France — Readovka World (@ReadovkaWorld) August 24, 2022

Finland Prime minister Kallas pointed out that most easy enter to the EU through the bloc’s eastern border with Russia, putting a burden on Estonia, Latvia and Finland as the “sole access points.”

Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin said that her “personal position is that tourism should be restricted,” and that she expected the issue to be discussed at upcoming EU leaders’ summits.

“It’s not right that at the same time as Russia is waging an aggressive, brutal war of aggression in Europe, Russians can live a normal life, travel in Europe, be tourists. It’s not right,” she told Finland’s national public broadcaster Yle.

Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania, Poland and Finland, which all share a border with Russia, may stop Russian tourists from entering their countries if the EU does not enact a union-wide ban, Lithuania’s foreign minister said on Tuesday (23 August). https://t.co/1m3ZxeCbQP — My country? Europe. 🇪🇺 (@mycountryeurope) August 23, 2022