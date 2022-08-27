Borrell attends Salzburg Festival

Brussels 27.08.2022 The EU top diplomat Josep Borrell is travelling to Austria from 27 to 29 August.

🇦🇹Austria: High Representative/Vice-President @JosepBorrellF attends Salzburg Festival and participates at the European Forum Alpbachhttps://t.co/WBtSGqA0Ai — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) August 27, 2022

Upon invitation of Austrian Foreign Minister Schallenberg, the High Representative will attend the Salzburg Festival on 27 August. Founded after the First World War, the Salzburg Festival has become an international cultural institution, bringing together renowned artists from all around the world. At a moment when space for civil society and freedom to artistically create is shrinking worldwide, cultural diplomacy becomes strategically more important.

On Sunday, 28 August, the High Representative will participate at the European Forum Alpbach (EFA). The EFA is a platform driving ideas for an empowered and democratic Europe. Each summer, it brings together leaders from science, politics, business and culture and students in the Tyrolean village of Alpbach.

The EU top diplomat will have an exchange with the International Advisory Council of the EFA and hold a number of meetings with representatives from academia, business community and the media. At 16:30, he will deliver a keynote speech, followed by panel discussion on “Crises: Failing to See the Long-Term Wood for the Short-Term Trees?” In this exchange, he will discuss with young representatives of civil society, media and an international organisation about ensuring the move from short-term responses to crises to systemic changes.