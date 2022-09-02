Wolf attacked Ursula vd Leyen’s pony

Brussels 02.09.2022 European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen’s favorite pony died attacked by a wolf, German media reported.

Schlimme Nachrichten aus der Region Hannover: Ein Wolf hat das 30-jährige Pony Dolly von Ursula #vonderLeyen getötet. Die Familie der EU-Kommissionspräsidentin ist „fürchterlich mitgenommen“ von der Nachricht aus Beinhorn bei Burgdorf. https://t.co/YtiYf1FuqC — HAZ (@HAZ) September 2, 2022

One of the predators attacked von der Leyen’s favorite pony on Friday night, stealing it from a pasture at the official’s estate in Lower Saxony, northwest of the country, just a hundred meters from the family’s home, the Bild newspaper reported.

Wolf toter Ursula von der Leyens Pony: „Die ganze Familie ist fürchterlich mitgenommen von der Nachricht.“ https://t.co/SO3UaHQsRz — Berliner Zeitung (@berlinerzeitung) September 2, 2022

The deceased pony was discovered in her estate on Friday morning by von der Leyen’s husband. An employee of the agricultural chamber and a veterinarian were dispatched to the scene to collect samples.

“The whole family is terribly upset by this news,” von der Leyen told Bild.

The official has been riding horses since childhood.