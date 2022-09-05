U.S. Ambassador leaves Moscow

Brussels 05.09.2022 The U.S. Ambassador to Russian John Sullivan has concluded his work in Moscow and departed on Sunday, September 4, the U.S. Embassy said in a press statement on its website.

Sullivan concludes tenure as U.S. ambassador to Russia, leaves Moscow https://t.co/BGKtcJ45j0 pic.twitter.com/AMIb6I8se5 — Reuters (@Reuters) September 4, 2022

“U.S. Ambassador to the Russian Federation John J. Sullivan has concluded his tenure as U.S. envoy and departed Moscow today,” it said. “Elizabeth Rood will assume duties as Charge d’Affaires at U.S. Embassy Moscow until Ambassador Sullivan’s successor arrives.”

John J. Sullivan, the U.S. ambassador to Russia, left Moscow on Sunday and is retiring from public service after serving under five American presidents, the State Department said. https://t.co/FCsIqck6zO — The New York Times (@nytimes) September 4, 2022

Sullivan was appointed as the Ambassador to Russia in December 2019 and has served for nearly three years.

“…Why the change? Ambassadors have little power to set policy, but they control the *tone* of daily diplomatic communications. The Biden administration wants to take a harder line with Russia. Expect the new ambassador to be someone the Russians will hate,” the foreign policy analyst Clint Ehrlich writes.

🚨 Biden just forced America's ambassador to Russia, John Sullivan, to step down. 🚨 The White House is pretending it's a normal diplomatic rotation. That's a lie. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/DUjCLXFNkC — Clint Ehrlich (@ClintEhrlich) September 5, 2022