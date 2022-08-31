EU-Russia: suspension of visa facilitation

Brussels 31.08.2022 “We have seen a substantial increase of border crossings from Russia into neighbouring states. This is becoming a security risk” the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said, concluding the Informal meeting of the EU Foreign ministers in Prague.

“We therefore agree today with EU Foreign Ministers on Full Suspension of the EU-Russia visa facilitation agreement” he announced.

Agreement between the EU and a non-EU country that facilitates the issuance by an EU Member State of authorisations to the citizens of that non-EU country for transiting through or an intended stay in the territory of the EU Member States of a duration of no more than three months in any six-month period from the date of first entry into the territory of the EU Member States.

