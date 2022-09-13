EU: Sanna Marin Europe debate

Posted on by Leave a comment

Strasbourg 13.09.2022 Following the “This is Europe” debate with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, EP President Metsola and PM Marin will hold a joint press conference today at 12.00.

WHEN: Tuesday 13 September at 12.00

WHERE: Anna Politkovskaya press conference room

At 10.30 today, MEPs will discuss the European Union and its future prospects with the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, followed by a round of interventions by political group leaders.

EP President Roberta Metsola and Prime Minister Marin will have a bilateral meeting before the latter’s plenary address.

This will be the sixth “This is Europe” debate to take place at the European Parliament; previous iterations have featured Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (in March), Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (in May), Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin (in the first June plenary), Croatian PM Andrej Plenković (in the second June plenary) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (in July).

Interpretation will be available in English, French, German, Finnish, Italian and Swedish.

You can follow the press conference in person or via the streaming on Parliament’s multimedia centre or on EbS.

tagged with , , , , ,

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s