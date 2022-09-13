EU: Sanna Marin Europe debate

Strasbourg 13.09.2022 Following the “This is Europe” debate with Finnish Prime Minister Sanna Marin, EP President Metsola and PM Marin will hold a joint press conference today at 12.00.

Le discours et débat « C'est L'Europe » avec la Première ministre finlandaise, Sanna Marin, commencent à 10h30. Une conférence de presse conjointe avec la Présidente Metsola aura lieu vers 12h00. Liens en direct⤵️https://t.co/4fx7sDuYcMhttps://t.co/Ts2zFRhDQz pic.twitter.com/XghlO96epi — Delphine Colard (@DelphineColard) September 13, 2022

WHEN: Tuesday 13 September at 12.00

WHERE: Anna Politkovskaya press conference room

At 10.30 today, MEPs will discuss the European Union and its future prospects with the Prime Minister of Finland, Sanna Marin, followed by a round of interventions by political group leaders.

EP President Roberta Metsola and Prime Minister Marin will have a bilateral meeting before the latter’s plenary address.

This will be the sixth “This is Europe” debate to take place at the European Parliament; previous iterations have featured Estonian Prime Minister Kaja Kallas (in March), Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi (in May), Ireland’s Taoiseach Micheál Martin (in the first June plenary), Croatian PM Andrej Plenković (in the second June plenary) and Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis (in July).

Interpretation will be available in English, French, German, Finnish, Italian and Swedish.

You can follow the press conference in person or via the streaming on Parliament’s multimedia centre or on EbS.