MEPs debate energy price

Strasbourg 14.09.2022 Measures against the dramatic rise in energy prices were up for a debate with the Czech Council Presidency and the Commission on Tuesday, September 13. (Image above: illustration).

Commission President Ursula von der Leyen is set to present emergency proposals on energy during her State of the European Union speech in plenary September 14.

"We're facing two monumental crises: Inflation & the energy crisis." 🗣️ ECR MEP & @EP_Budgets Chair @jvanovertveldt to the @EUCouncil on the 2023 financial year. #EPlenary pic.twitter.com/L25CVgfaGX — ECR Group (@ecrgroup) September 13, 2022

During the debate, the Czech Council Presidency announced that Council will seek to approve the European Commission’s upcoming proposals during an emergency meeting at the end of September.

European Commissioner for Energy Kadri Simson said that the Commission will propose measures to reduce electricity demand during peak price hours in order to bring more balance to the market. It will also introduce an EU-wide limit on the remuneration of low-carbon energy, so that revenues above that cap will be used to help member states support vulnerable consumers. She also said that the Commission will work with electricity market regulators to address the liquidity problems on the market.

True words @vonderleyen. We need to finally stop our energy dependence on fossil fuels from countries like Russia. This crisis shows us that we need to make the transition to #renewables happen – as fast as possible. Because a future with 100% renewables is possible! ☀️💨💧 — Tilly Metz MEP (@MetzTilly) September 14, 2022

During the debate, MEPs emphasized the need to ensure that the EU response is built on solidarity, and that profits made by energy companies must be used to protect consumers.

"The EU #MinimumWage directive will protect people with lowest wages against inflation & rising energy prices. Millions of workers in Europe are unable to pay their bills because their wages are too low. Let’s give massive support to this directive!" – our MEP @msaraswati pic.twitter.com/3ecgyvYaIy — Greens/EFA in the EU Parliament 🌍 (@GreensEFA) September 13, 2022

Many urged for a further boost for renewables and developing cross-border energy interconnections – in particular between France and Spain. Germany should not close its remaining nuclear plants in the current circumstances, several said. Other MEPs demanded measures against speculation on the gas market and to cut peak electricity demand, while some considered electricity to be a public good that should not be traded on a stock market.

"Putin must fail, he will not succeed to break our unity. Our key aim must be to lower energy prices now. We can beat Putin and bring down people's electricity bills. What we need is a winter of solidarity," says @ManfredWeber.#SOTEU pic.twitter.com/JqKWBf0xSs — EPP Group (@EPPGroup) September 14, 2022