China: commitment to Taiwan reunification

Brussels 16.10.2022 Chinese leader Xi Jinping hailed Sunday, October 16, what he views as the Communist Party’s achievements during his decade at the helm and reiterated Beijing’s commitment to reunification with Taiwan, while he gave the opening address at the party’s much awaited congress.

#China's Communist Party opens #congress with Xi Jinping cementing powerhttps://t.co/Yo2viAEGiy — Kyodo News | Japan (@kyodo_english) October 16, 2022

Chariman Xi, who is set to secure an unprecedented third five-year term as general secretary at the nation’s most important political event, lauded the party’s “historic achievements” such as poverty reduction and stressed that it will “unswervingly advance the cause of national reunification” with Taiwan.

Xi: China will never renounce the right to use force over Taiwan https://t.co/VEWmIe5P2D pic.twitter.com/VtsDKVTGwH — Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2022

“We will never promise to renounce the use of force, and we reserve the option of taking all measures necessary,” Xi said on Taiwan, a self-ruled island that Beijing regards as a part of China, adding his remarks are directed at “interference by outside forces and the few separatists” seeking the island’s independence.

BREAKING: China opens a Communist Party conference at which leader Xi Jinping is expected to receive a 3rd 5-year term that breaks with recent precedent and establishes him as arguably the most powerful Chinese politician since Mao Zedong. https://t.co/3qAgNjJ58j — The Associated Press (@AP) October 16, 2022

He urged all the 96.7 million party members to strive in unity to build “a great modern socialist country” and “accelerate efforts to foster a new pattern of development” as he delivered his speech for nearly two hours at the opening session of the weeklong congress convened at the Great Hall of the People.

Xi also called for a rapid elevation for “our people’s armed forces to world-class standards” with the People’s Liberation Army marking the 100th anniversary of its founding in 2027.

Regarding Taiwan, Chairman Xi warned against any interference by the United States or other countries amid heightened cross-strait tensions following U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s visit to the island in early August.

“In response to separatist activities aimed at ‘Taiwan independence’ and gross provocations of external interference in Taiwan affairs, we have resolutely fought against separatism and countered interference, demonstrating our resolve and ability to safeguard China’s sovereignty and territorial integrity,” he said.

A rift between Beijing and Washington has been deepening with China fiercely reacting to Pelosi’s Taiwan visit by carrying out large-scale military drills around the island.

#BREAKING Xi says China opposes 'Cold War mentality' in global politics pic.twitter.com/mdhW94Vddj — AFP News Agency (@AFP) October 16, 2022

In the speech, Xi also defended China’s radical “zero-COVID” policy to stem coronavirus infections, saying the country launched an “all-out people’s war” against the epidemic and succeeded in protecting lives “to the greatest extent possible.”

China reports 1,026 new COVID cases for Oct 15 vs 1,364 a day earlier https://t.co/682KhYNBov pic.twitter.com/b54PzPmhEj — Reuters (@Reuters) October 16, 2022