UK: Vandals assault Van Gogh masterpiece

Brussels 15.10.2022 Two young women have been charged with criminal damage after threw soup over Vincent van Gogh’s painting “Sunflowers” at London’s National Gallery, British police said on Saturday, October 15. The act of vandalism was committed on Friday, a day earlier.

UK police charge two women after soup thrown at van Gogh's 'Sunflowers' https://t.co/DbFGuQj41a pic.twitter.com/Cc8fSAY4MP — Reuters (@Reuters) October 15, 2022

A video posted by the Just Stop Oil campaign group, which has been holding protests for fortnight in the capital, depicted two of climate activists on Friday throwing tins of Heinz tomato soup over the painting, one of five priceless versions on display in museums and galleries around the world.

Tucker Carlson says the radical environmentalists who threw tomato soup on Vincent Van Gogh painting in London should be treated as “religious extremists.” Read more: https://t.co/3rT5w9HHQK pic.twitter.com/G160bgcqG5 — The Post Millennial (@TPostMillennial) October 15, 2022

The gallery said the incident had caused minor damage to the frame but the painting was unharmed. The masterpiece was returned on display the same day.

Police said two women, aged 21 and 20, would appear later at Westminster Magistrates’ Court charged with “criminal damage to the frame of van Gogh’s Sunflowers painting”.

Sunflowers by Vincent Van Gogh pic.twitter.com/XT7oVyxngn — impressionism (@allontanarsio) October 14, 2022

Another activist will also appear in court accused of damaging the sign outside the New Scotland Yard police headquarters in central London.