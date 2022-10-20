EU: Charles Michel convenes Council

Brussels 20.10.2022 Invitation letter by President Charles Michel (pictured) to the members of the European Council ahead of their meeting on 20 and 21 October 2022

“Dear colleagues,

“I would like to invite you to our European Council meeting on Brussels on 20 and 21 October 2022.

“Our discussions in Prague allowed us to have a frank exchange. We will build concretely on this at our European Council meeting.

“The focal point of our agenda is the energy crisis, on which we must act with the utmost urgency. In particular, we must imperatively intensify our three lines of action: reducing demand, ensuring security of supply and containing prices.

“Our meeting will be the opportunity to examine further measures that can reduce prices. This includes: fully capitalising on the negotiating clout of our unity at 27 by jointly purchasing gas, developing a new benchmark that more accurately reflects conditions on the gas market, and examining a temporary dynamic price limit. I also expect us to address other short and long-term market interventions, such as an EU framework to cap the price of gas for electricity generation. I am confident that, despite differing national constraints, we will approach our energy debate constructively, mindful of our urgent collective interest.

We take swift action against Iran who supports Russia’s war in Ukraine. I welcome the @EUCouncil decision to adopt in record time restrictive measures against those in Iran who provide military support to Russia. — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) October 20, 2022

“Our economic outlook will depend to a large extent on how we manage our energy crisis. As a corollary to our energy discussion I would like us to also focus on coordinating our economic policy responses effectively including with the support of common European solutions.

“We will also return to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine. The Kremlin has chosen to take several escalatory steps, including launching a mobilisation campaign, orchestrating sham “referenda” to illegally annex Ukraine’s territories and pursuing a threatening rhetoric. Most recently, Russian forces have indiscriminately bombed civilian areas. Perpetrators of those war crimes should be held accountable. At our meeting, I would like us to discuss our assistance to Ukraine, and address in particular Ukraine’s immediate needs with a view to preparing it for this winter, as well as the sustainability of our mid- and long-term assistance.

“Furthermore, in the light of the recent sabotage attacks against the Nordstream pipelines, we will also look into ways of intensifying our cooperation to protect critical infrastructure.

“Lastly, in the light of the current geo-political context, we need to hold a strategic discussion on China, exchanging views on how we wish to frame this critical relationship in the future. I would like us to also discuss preparations for the EU-ASEAN summit, taking place on 14 December in Brussels.

“The European Council meeting will start at 3pm on Thursday 20 October. After our traditional exchange with the President of the European Parliament, we will tackle the energy crisis and its economic implications. We will then address the remaining topics, not least the situation in Ukraine and other foreign policy issues.

“I look forward to welcoming you in Brussels.”