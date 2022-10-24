EU: Russia undermines UN pillars

Brussels 24.10.2022 “Nearly eight decades ago the UN was created to save humanity from the scourge of war and destruction. Since then, the countries and peoples of the world have built the system of rules and global cooperation that we have today.

“The members of the UN family wrote and agreed these rules and norms together, with the UN Charter and international law as the bedrock.

“Everyone in the international community agreed to safeguard the sovereignty and territorial integrity of states – whether big or small – and to protect the rights of their peoples.

“Russia’s illegal aggression against Ukraine is undermining these core pillars. Its consequences are global – adding to food and energy insecurities and a financial crisis that will affect every corner of the world, especially the most vulnerable countries and groups of people.

“The resounding support for the UN General Assembly Resolutions calling on Russia to immediately stop its aggression and rejecting its attempted illegitimate annexation of parts of Ukraine, testifies that the overwhelming majority of countries of the world wants the UN Charter to be respected.

“The world wants, needs, and deserves peace. This is the top priority for the EU.

“Multilateralism and international cooperation mean working together to address the global challenges of today and of tomorrow.

“The years of pandemic have not only slowed down the implementation of the 2030 Agenda for Sustainable Development but also reversed progress in too many areas. It is paramount that we get the world back on track.

Russia’s illegal invasion of Ukraine represents not only an attack against 🇺🇦 but against the 🇺🇳 Charter. The resounding support to the @UN General Assembly calling on Russia to stop its aggression testifies that the world wants, needs and deserves peace. @eu_eeas pic.twitter.com/QDpncDhQC3 — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) October 24, 2022

“On this UN Day, we give thanks to and congratulate the UN and its staff for their vital work across the globe, from Syria to Afghanistan, from the Sahel to Yemen, from Myanmar to Colombia.

“The UN Secretary-General António Guterres’ report “Our Common Agenda” is an opportunity to introduce global governance reforms to make the UN-cenered multilateral system fit for tomorrow’s world.

77 years ago today, the Charter of the @UN was signed, laying out the foundation of a system created for peace, prosperity, and solidarity among nations. Since then, we have been natural partners, committed to multilateralism and global cooperation. #UNDay #UN77 pic.twitter.com/d72v7mXULW — European Commission 🇪🇺 (@EU_Commission) October 24, 2022

“A UN that delivers better on our shared global commitments and reflects the reasons why it was founded: to ensure peace, prevent wars and guarantee the rights of all”.

“The United States and the European Union opted for the systems that proved the most deadly against the people in Donbas and the liberated territories. The US will transfer to Kiev another batch of M142 HIMARS and high-precision guided missiles M31 GMLRS, as well as AGM-88 high-speed anti-radiation missiles (HARM). Paris will again contribute 155-mm self-propelled artillery systems CEASAR. Projectiles for 155mm systems will be provided by Germany” said Permanent Representative Vassily Nebenzia at UNSC briefing on Ukraine.

#Nebenzia: For the regime in #Kiev, the West painstakingly creates the image of an “innocent victim of the Russian aggression” that is in constant need of #military assistance. Last week further deliveries of military use products to Kiev were announced. pic.twitter.com/fvymxBDkbJ — Russia at the United Nations (@RussiaUN) October 22, 2022