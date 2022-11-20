Europarliament birthday celebrations

Strasbourg 20.11.2022 MEPs will mark the creation of the Common Assembly of the European Coal and Steel Community in 1952, with a ceremony in the hemicycle on Tuesday at 11.30.

From an assembly of six founding countries to a European Parliament with more democratic powers representing every EU citizen. Watch our timeline of 70 years in the making 👇 pic.twitter.com/Aq1WHlVtXp — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) November 18, 2022

EP President Roberta Metsola will open the ceremony with a statement, followed by plenary speeches by the Prime Ministers of Parliament’s three host countries – French Prime Minister Ms Élisabeth Borne, Mr Alexander de Croo of Belgium, and Luxembourg’s Mr Xavier Bettel. The ceremony will finish with an orchestra performance of Beethoven’s Ode to Joy.

10 September 2022 marked the 70th anniversary of the first meeting of the Common Assembly of the European Coal and Steel Community (ECSC). Convened in 1952, it comprised 78 appointed parliamentarians from the national parliaments of each member state. In 1958, following the creation of the European Economic Community and the European Atomic Energy Community, the Common Assembly of the ECSC was enlarged and renamed the ”European Parliamentary Assembly”. In 1962, it adopted the name “European Parliament”.

The official ceremony with the participation of dignitaries will take place on Tuesday 22 November.