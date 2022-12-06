Tirana: Western Balkan Summit

Brussels 06.12.2022 This is the first-ever summit between EU and Western Balkan leaders to take place in the Western Balkan region.

LIVE NOW – follow my doorstep ahead of the EU-Western Balkans summit in Tirana. https://t.co/wjSecJ4cjc — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) December 6, 2022

The summit is an opportunity to reconfirm the key importance of strategic partnership between the EU and the Western Balkans, a region with a clear EU perspective.

The main topics of discussion will be:

– tackling together consequences the Russian aggression against Ukraine

– intensifying political and policy engagement

– reinforcing security and building resilience against foreign interference

– addressing the challenges posed by migration, the fight against terrorism and organised crime.

Leaders are expected to issue a declaration at the end of the summit.

All EU-27 member states and Western Balkans partners have been invited to the summit.