Tirana: Western Balkan Summit
Brussels 06.12.2022 This is the first-ever summit between EU and Western Balkan leaders to take place in the Western Balkan region.
The summit is an opportunity to reconfirm the key importance of strategic partnership between the EU and the Western Balkans, a region with a clear EU perspective.
The main topics of discussion will be:
– tackling together consequences the Russian aggression against Ukraine
– intensifying political and policy engagement
– reinforcing security and building resilience against foreign interference
– addressing the challenges posed by migration, the fight against terrorism and organised crime.
Leaders are expected to issue a declaration at the end of the summit.
All EU-27 member states and Western Balkans partners have been invited to the summit.