MEP support human rights in China

Strasbourg 15.12.2022 Chinese government crackdown on the peaceful protests across the People’s Republic of China caused a vivid reaction of the European Parliament. (Photo:archive)

MEPs express their support for protesters fighting for fundamental rights who are being persecuted by the Chinese government, notably in the context of the zero COVID-19 policy.

“Discontent is spreading in #China, where lockdowns remain an essential part of the Communist zero-COVID policy. “We know that authoritarian regimes do not value human life. We know the CPP is on the wrong side of history.” 🗣️ ECR MEP @weimers in #EPlenary. pic.twitter.com/gHhijBtc9V — ECR Group (@ecrgroup) December 14, 2022

They are concerned about violations of freedoms of expression, association, assembly, press and media in China – intensified by the use of mass surveillance – and demand that human rights be guaranteed.

Repetition of the stream of baseless accusations about #China that originate in Washington does nothing for #EU standing on International stage – The Taiwan stuff is the most reckless #US provocation in living memory. Why don't we cooperate with China on #GlobalWarming instead..? pic.twitter.com/Ae82O4IPXh — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) December 9, 2022

All the victims of the Urumqi fire on 24 November 2022 were Uyghurs, MEPs point out, deploring the systematic repression of this ethnicity, notably in the Xinjiang region.

In addition, MEPs highlight the arrest of a foreign journalist covering the protests and demand unhindered access to China for independent journalists, international observers and investigative bodies.

"In 2020…a doctor team wanted to perform a double lung transplant on a COVID patient…Within 1 day, they said they got the matching lung & performed the transplant." Communist #China's killing prisoners of conscience for their organs, says Dr. Torsten Trey 🔴PREMIERE 7:30pm ET pic.twitter.com/kDg9K6kWeM — Jan Jekielek (@JanJekielek) December 13, 2022

The resolution calls for sanctions against those responsible for crimes against humanity to be intensified, for better coordination regarding Chinese overseas police service stations and for addressing freedom of expression during official talks with China.