Peru: EU supports efforts of President Boluarte

Brussels 19.12.2022 “The European Union reaffirms the importance of ensuring Peru’s political stability to address the ongoing social and political crises, in full respect of the constitutional order, the rule of law, and human rights. The EU supports the ongoing political efforts led by President Dina Boluarte” reads the statement of the EU diplomacy spokesperson.
“The right of the Peruvian people to peaceful protest must be respected and protected”.
“The EU condemns any use of violence and any excessive use of force, and it is very concerned by reports that more than two dozen civilians have been killed so far, some of them by firearms, and many more injured during recent protests.
“The EU calls on all political actors and civil society to work in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation to stop violence, reduce tensions and respond to the needs and aspirations of Peruvian citizens” the statement concludes.
Peru has been in the grips of a deepening political crisis since early December with the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo.
The Peruvian legislature voted on December 7 to remove Castillo from office after the left-wing leader announced plans to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.
The removal, and subsequent arrest and detention of Castillo on allegations of “conspiracy” and “rebellion”, have sparked widespread protests and spurred the government to declare a nationwide state of emergency.