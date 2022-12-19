Peru: EU supports efforts of President Boluarte

Brussels 19.12.2022 “The European Union reaffirms the importance of ensuring Peru’s political stability to address the ongoing social and political crises, in full respect of the constitutional order, the rule of law, and human rights. The EU supports the ongoing political efforts led by President Dina Boluarte” reads the statement of the EU diplomacy spokesperson.

Peru: Political stability has to be ensured & dealing w/ongoing crises has to be in respect of constitutional order,rule of law & human rights. People in 🇵🇪 have a right to peaceful protest. 🇪🇺 condemns any violence & excessive use of force. https://t.co/A5gKAXuzsU — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) December 19, 2022

“The right of the Peruvian people to peaceful protest must be respected and protected”.

“The EU condemns any use of violence and any excessive use of force, and it is very concerned by reports that more than two dozen civilians have been killed so far, some of them by firearms, and many more injured during recent protests.

Not only does the #EU support the coup in #Peru against the democratically elected #PedroCastillo, it has nothing to say about the brutal crackdown on protesters… https://t.co/xPLHK9BhcC — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) December 17, 2022

“The EU calls on all political actors and civil society to work in a spirit of dialogue and cooperation to stop violence, reduce tensions and respond to the needs and aspirations of Peruvian citizens” the statement concludes.

The corrupt white-settler elites + cronies of the political West must be kept in Power at all costs. The #EU again showed its colours supporting the Right Wing Coup against #PedroCastillo in #Peru – Order has been restored if a Socialist or Indigenous Leader is overthrown… pic.twitter.com/JwHr9Sj8dm — Mick Wallace (@wallacemick) December 14, 2022

Peru has been in the grips of a deepening political crisis since early December with the impeachment of former President Pedro Castillo.

The Peruvian legislature voted on December 7 to remove Castillo from office after the left-wing leader announced plans to dissolve Congress and rule by decree.

The removal, and subsequent arrest and detention of Castillo on allegations of “conspiracy” and “rebellion”, have sparked widespread protests and spurred the government to declare a nationwide state of emergency.