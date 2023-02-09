Conflict, EU, Europe, featured, News

EU: Zelensky demands support

Posted by Europe correspondent on

Brussels 09.02.2023 EU leaders discuss recent developments with regards to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and continued EU support to Ukraine. The EU and its member states stand united in their unwavering support for Ukraine and its people and have so far provided assistance to Ukraine worth €50 billion.

This European Council meeting takes place after the EU-Ukraine Summit.It was the first summit to take place following the outbreak of Ukraine proxy war and since the EU granted candidate status to Ukraine in June 20, 2022.

In Brussels, President Zelenskyy delivered a speech in the European Parliament underlying that his country is defending the “European way of life” and focused on shared values of freedom and democracy.

Zelensky also addressed 27 leaders of the EU to express his gratitude for the support offered by the Europeans, and during a press conference reiterated his call for more weapons, including long-range missiles, and fighter-jets. The Ukraine President also expressed his wish for a fast-track accession into the EU.

Published by Europe correspondent

journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s