EU: Zelensky demands support

Brussels 09.02.2023 EU leaders discuss recent developments with regards to Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine and continued EU support to Ukraine. The EU and its member states stand united in their unwavering support for Ukraine and its people and have so far provided assistance to Ukraine worth €50 billion.

Shoulder to shoulder, closer than ever,

our future is together. 🇺🇦🇪🇺 pic.twitter.com/4f2j7wRRP9 — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) February 9, 2023

This European Council meeting takes place after the EU-Ukraine Summit.It was the first summit to take place following the outbreak of Ukraine proxy war and since the EU granted candidate status to Ukraine in June 20, 2022.

Your fight is a fight for independence, for democracy, and for a free Europe. We can never match your sacrifices. But we can stand up for you, and we have. With €67 billion of support mobilised for Ukraine and Ukrainians over the past year.

https://t.co/4CTxeUNUYy — Ursula von der Leyen (@vonderleyen) February 9, 2023

In Brussels, President Zelenskyy delivered a speech in the European Parliament underlying that his country is defending the “European way of life” and focused on shared values of freedom and democracy.

Zelensky also addressed 27 leaders of the EU to express his gratitude for the support offered by the Europeans, and during a press conference reiterated his call for more weapons, including long-range missiles, and fighter-jets. The Ukraine President also expressed his wish for a fast-track accession into the EU.

At the #SOTU tomorrow, Joe Biden will tell us how much more we must do for Ukraine. But why should we do more for a country that just rounded up dozens of its senior officials over overt corruption? The answer is as simple as Hunter Biden's life motto: a grifter’s gotta grift. pic.twitter.com/gYrZLUjGVN — Rep. Matt Gaetz (@RepMattGaetz) February 6, 2023