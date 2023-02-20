EU top diplomats convene in Brussels

Brussels 20.02.2023 Today the Foreign Affairs Council, chaired by the EU High Representative for Foreign Affairs and Security Policy, Josep Borrell, takes place in Brussels.

The Council will exchange views on the Russian aggression against Ukraine, after a first informal exchange with the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba.

The Council will then discuss Afghanistan, and informally exchange views on this matter with the Deputy Secretary-General of the United Nations and Chair of the United Nations Sustainable Development Group Amina Mohammed, who will join ministers via videoconference.

After that, ministers will exchange views on climate and energy diplomacy, and be informed about current affairs, notably the situation in Iran.

Over a working lunch, ministers will exchange with the Deputy Prime Minister, Minister of Foreign Affairs and European Integration of Moldova Nicu Popescu.