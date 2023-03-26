Borrell warns Russia against prolifiration

26.03.2023 The EU top diplomat Josep Borrell said that the 27-bloc will react upon Russian nuclear weapons staged in Belarus as “an irresponsible escalation and threat to European security”. He also added that Belarus could still stop it, because it was their choice. (Image: Moscow city)

The diplomat indicated unequivocally that the EU stood ready to respond with further sanctions.

Previously the XI-th package of sanctions was described as the revision of the previous ones with the intention to close any loopholes, helping Kremlin to deviate the restrictive measures through mediation of third parties.

Russia will station tactical nuclear weapons in Belarus, President Vladimir Putin said.

President Putin underlined that the move would not violate nuclear non-proliferation agreements and compared it to the U.S. stationing its weapons in Europe, according to Russian state media.

Moscow would not be transferring control of its arms to Minsk, he added.

The US said it did not believe Russia was preparing to use the nuclear weapons after the announcement.

“We have not seen any reason to adjust our own strategic nuclear posture,” the U.S. Defense Department said in a statement. “We remain committed to the collective defence of the Nato alliance.”

