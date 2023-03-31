Finland joins NATO in coming days

Brussels 31.03.2023 “I welcome the vote by the Turkish Grand National Assembly to ratify Finland’s membership in NATO” said Secretary General of the North Atlantic Alliance Jens Stoltenberg in a statement, reflecting the country’s membership in NATO.

❝Finland will formally join our Alliance in the coming days. Their membership will make Finland safer and NATO stronger. I look forward to also welcoming Sweden as a full member of the NATO family as soon as possible.❞ — Secretary General @jensstoltenberg pic.twitter.com/XOXS2TTRYx — NATO (@NATO) March 31, 2023

“All 30 NATO Allies have now ratified the accession protocol.

And I have just spoken with President Sauli Niinistö to congratulate him on this historic occasion.

“Finland will formally join our Alliance in the coming days.

BREAKING: The Turkish Parliament just voted to approve Finland’s NATO membership application. 276 MPs voted for it, 0 were against. All 30 NATO member states have now approved it. Finland is certain to join. NATO expansion just became a fact. 🇹🇷🇫🇮 pic.twitter.com/qOEvjbLpTj — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) March 30, 2023

“Their membership will make Finland safer and NATO stronger.

“Finland has highly capable forces.

Advanced capabilities.

And strong democratic institutions.

“So Finland will bring a lot to our Alliance.

“All Allies made a historic decision last year to invite Finland and Sweden to join our Alliance.

Since then, we have seen the fastest ratification process in NATO’s modern history.

“All Allies agree that a rapid conclusion of the ratification process for Sweden will be in everyone’s interest.

“I look forward to also welcoming Sweden as a full member of the NATO family as soon as possible”.

Finland will become the 31st member of Nato after Turkey’s parliament voted to approve its application.

Turkey had delayed Finland’s bid to join the West’s defensive alliance for months – complaining the Nordic nation was supporting “terrorists”.

Sweden, which applied to join Nato at the same time last May, is still being blocked by Ankara over similar complaints.

Any Nato expansion needs the support of all its members.

Finland will now be formally admitted into Nato at its next summit, taking place in July in Lithuania. Nato Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg said on Twitter: “I look forward to raising Finland’s flag at Nato HQ in the coming days. Together we are stronger and safer.”