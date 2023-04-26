Oslo-Moscow: expulsion of diplomats

Brussels 26.04.2023 Russia has decided to expel 10 diplomats from Norway’s Embassy in Moscow, demanding that they leave the country shortly, the Norwegian foreign ministry said on Wednesday, April 26. (Image: Moscow city).

The decision follows Norway’s announcement on April 13 that it had expelled 15 Russian embassy officials that the Norwegian government announced were intelligence officers operating under the cover of diplomatic positions.

Russia said on Wednesday it was expelling 10 Norwegian diplomats as a "retaliatory measure" after Norway announced it was kicking out 15 Russians. https://t.co/zWh4f6BTDa — The Local Norway (@TheLocalNorway) April 26, 2023

“Our ambassador … has today been informed by the Russian foreign ministry that 10 of our diplomats in Moscow have been declared unwanted,” the Norwegian foreign ministry said in a statement.

Norway confirms its hostile status by expelling Russian diplomats. Maria Zakharova stressed that Moscow views this decision by Oslo as a "deliberate escalation of animosity toward Russia":https://t.co/JJEltw9LMh pic.twitter.com/uXYLj3oW92 — TASS (@tassagency_en) April 14, 2023

“Russian authorities say that this is in reaction to Norway’s decision,” the Norwegian ministry added.