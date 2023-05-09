Today: 9 May Europe Day

Strasbourg 09.05.2023 Europe Day is an opportunity to celebrate the EU’s achievements and unity. To mark the occasion, the EU institutions have organised a range of activities, enabling people to learn more about the EU and experience its cultural diversity.

Join the celebrations for Europe Day on Tuesday 9 May and display the European flag at home or in the office! pic.twitter.com/HcECHDaoL4 — European Parliament (@Europarl_EN) May 8, 2023

The European Parliament is a key participant in the Europe Day celebrations and will offer visitors of its buildings a range of presentations, debates and games in Brussels on 6 May, in Luxembourg on 9 May, and in Strasbourg on 13 May.

Tomorrow, President @vonderleyen will be in Kyiv 🇺🇦 where she will meet President @ZelenskyyUa. She will reaffirm the EU's unwavering support for Ukraine on #EuropeDay.#StandWithUkraine pic.twitter.com/5MU9nFhD7I — European Commission (@EU_Commission) May 8, 2023

Parliament’s liaison offices are inviting everyone to participate in events and activities in other EU countries as well.

On 9 May, Parliament President Roberta Metsola will welcome German Chancellor Olaf Scholz to debate the future of Europe with MEPs in Strasbourg. The debate will be the 10th in the This is Europe series, which brings together EU leaders and MEPs to discuss their views and solutions to Europe’s challenges.

The EU stands together to address the most critical issues facing the continent and create a better future for all Europeans. The Europe Day events showcase the power of democracy and the importance of cooperation and unity in achieving common goals.