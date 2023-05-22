Borrell on Russia against ICC

Brussels 22.05.2023 “The European Union deplores the criminal proceedings initiated by Russian authorities against the Prosecutor and three Judges of the International Criminal Court (ICC)” reads the statement of the EU top diplomat Josep Borrell.

🇷🇺Russia: Statement by the High Representative @JosepBorrellF on threats against the International Criminal Courthttps://t.co/B6E2l0GP0x — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) May 22, 2023

“Any Russian acts against the ICC’s mandate and attempts to intimidate those involved in the ICC’s investigation of international crimes committed in Ukraine are politically motivated, baseless, unjustified and unacceptable. They are further expression of the Kremlin’s disregard for international rules and international law.

“The EU reaffirms its full support for the ICC, as an independent and impartial judicial institution entrusted by over 120 States from all regions of the world, to ensure accountability for the gravest crimes.

“We stand firmly by the Court and remain committed to defending its personnel from any outside interference aimed at obstructing the course of justice and undermining the international system of criminal justice.

📽️The EU's foreign affairs chief, Josep Borrell, says the ICC's issuing of an arrest warrant for Russian President, Vladimir Putin, over the war in Ukraine is a "game changer". pic.twitter.com/OJc8FSBrEc — DW Europe (@dw_europe) March 20, 2023

“We call upon all States to defend the principles and values enshrined in the Rome Statute and to stand united against impunity”.