Borrell: support to 1500 Belarus political prisoners

Brussels 22.05.2023 “I want to start by remembering that yesterday was the International Day of Solidarity with the Political Prisoners in Belarus. We are talking about 1500 persons who are imprisoned in very dire situations, so it is important to remember them, to continue supporting them, to continue putting pressure on Lukashenko’s regime. The Council will discuss about it also, but the celebration was yesterday – [it is] important to remember that” said Representative Josep Borrell upon arrival to the Foreign Affairs Council.

"We will talk about Ukraine, about the new package of sanctions, and we will start working on the implementation of the decision of the G7 on new sanctions against Russia" HR/VP @JosepBorrellF remarks ahead of #FAC. https://t.co/EXs7zC41f8 pic.twitter.com/dmwqQHCgOJ — European External Action Service – EEAS 🇪🇺 (@eu_eeas) May 22, 2023

We will talk about the situation in Ukraine, certainly, and about the new [11th] package of sanctions and the new [8th] tranche of the European Peace Facility (EPF). You know that there are important discussions about that.

⚡Roman #Protasevich was pardoned. Recently, a #Belarusian court sentenced him to 8 years in a penal colony. pic.twitter.com/JzJYRha0Ft — NEXTA (@nexta_tv) May 22, 2023

“[On the] sanctions, it is more about circumvention – to avoid our sanctions be ineffective because in practical terms, they are circumvented. We will see how we manage that.

BREAKING: It’s 4am in Ukraine and Russia has just launched another wave of missile attacks against Ukrainian cities. Most Russian missiles are currently targeting Dnipro, but Zaporizhzhia is also under attack. They are using the anti-aircraft carrier Kh-22 missiles again. pic.twitter.com/wGaoSloITu — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) May 22, 2023

“We will start working on the implementation of the decision of the G7, and I hope I will bring soon to the Ambassadors concrete proposals to implement the decision of the G7 on new kind of sanctions against Russia. As you know, it is a competence of the Council to take these decisions and I will start working on that.

I know that today 🇪🇺 ministers will discuss sanctions & pressure on Russia to end the war. But don't forget about Lukashenka. He is involved in the war against Ukraine & abduction of Ukrainian children as Putin’s accomplice & guilty of crimes against humanity in Belarus.… pic.twitter.com/8EGB2YnASo — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) May 22, 2023

“We will discuss about the Horn of Africa and we will invite our friends from the Western Balkans to share the lunch with us.

“We will approve a new package of sanctions against Iran for human rights abuses. Remember that three people have been executed and we will adopt this new package of sanctions.

