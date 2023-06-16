MEPs support NATO perspective for Ukraine

Strasbourg 16.06.2023 MEPs call on NATO allies to honour their commitment to Ukraine and offer a perspective for Kyiv to be invited to join the defence alliance.

MEPs call “the NATO allies to honour their commitment regarding Ukraine’s NATO membership and expects that the upcoming summits in Vilnius and Washington will pave the way for extending an invitation to Ukraine to join NATO and that the accession process will start after the war is over and be finalised as soon as possible; calls for the EU, the Member States, NATO allies and like-minded partners to work closely with Ukraine to develop a temporary framework for security guarantees, to be implemented immediately after the war, until full NATO membership is achieved; emphasises the fact that Ukraine’s integration into NATO and the EU would enhance regional and global security, promote stability and strengthen the bonds of cooperation and shared values between Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community…” reads the text of the Resolution.

Make no mistake! When Ukraine seeks to join NATO – it's a democratic choice of a sovereign state.

In the resolution, adopted on Thursday with 425 votes in favour, 38 against with 42 abstentions, MEPs stress that they expect that the “accession process will start after the war is over and be finalised as soon as possible”.

Until full membership is achieved, the EU and its member states, together with NATO allies and like-minded partners, must work closely with Ukraine to develop a temporary framework for security guarantees, MEPs say, which is to be implemented immediately after the war. Parliament emphasises that Ukraine’s integration in both NATO and the EU would enhance regional and global security and strengthen the bonds between Ukraine and the Euro-Atlantic community.

MEPs condemn in the strongest possible terms Russia’s destruction of the Kakhovka dam on 6 June, which constitutes a war crime and has caused extensive flooding and created an environmental disaster as well as ecocide in Ukraine.

All those responsible for war crimes, including the destruction of the dam, will be held accountable in line with international law, they add.

Need for a comprehensive EU recovery package for Ukraine

Parliament calls for a comprehensive and adequate EU recovery package for Ukraine, which should focus on the country’s immediate, medium- and long-term relief, reconstruction and recovery. They look forward to the European Commission’s upcoming proposed review of the current Multiannual Financial Framework and the proposed Rebuild Ukraine Facility, which will cover financing for Ukrainian reconstruction needs in the coming years.

MEPs highlight the importance of linking the reconstruction of Ukraine with its EU accession preparations and ongoing domestic reforms, while stressing that rebuilding damaged infrastructure and industrial capacity should take place in accordance with the “build back better” principle and the European Green Deal. This would help transform the country into a carbon-free and digital modern European welfare state and market economy.

Hope that EU accession negotiations with Ukraine can begin this year.

