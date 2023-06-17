EU calls Russia to withdraw

Brussels 17.06.2023 “This week, the Central Election Commission of Russia decided to hold “elections” in September in the territories of Ukraine that Russia temporarily militarily occupies, in yet another violation of international law” the European External Action service press-release reads.
“This is a further futile attempt by Russia to pretend to legitimise its illegal military control and attempted annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol”.
“It seriously violates the UN Charter and Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia has no legitimate basis for any such action on the territory of Ukraine.
“Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in organisation of these so-called elections will face consequences of their illegal actions.
“The European Union remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine. Russia must immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders”.
“Crimea has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine. We can challenge the conditions for organizing the referendum and see at the same time that the inhabitants have decided to become Russian”, said Marine Le Pen, president of the group RN at the Assembly during the France Info TV programme.