EU calls Russia to withdraw

Brussels 17.06.2023 “This week, the Central Election Commission of Russia decided to hold “elections” in September in the territories of Ukraine that Russia temporarily militarily occupies, in yet another violation of international law” the European External Action service press-release reads.

Russia: Moscow’s decision to hold sham elections in occupied parts of 🇺🇦 in September👉yet another violation of intl law & futile attempt by 🇷🇺 to legitimise illegal annexations from Ukraine. Those involved in organising this farce will face consequences. https://t.co/VQloBAHRHp — Peter Stano (@ExtSpoxEU) June 17, 2023

“This is a further futile attempt by Russia to pretend to legitimise its illegal military control and attempted annexation of Ukraine’s Donetsk, Luhansk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson regions, the Autonomous Republic of Crimea and the City of Sevastopol”.

“It seriously violates the UN Charter and Ukraine’s independence, sovereignty and territorial integrity. Russia has no legitimate basis for any such action on the territory of Ukraine.

“Russia, its political leadership, and all those involved in organisation of these so-called elections will face consequences of their illegal actions.

“The European Union remains unwavering in its support for Ukraine. Russia must immediately, completely and unconditionally withdraw all of its troops and military equipment from the entire territory of Ukraine within its internationally recognised borders”.

Ukraine: "La Crimée n'a rien à voir avec la guerre en Ukraine. On peut contester les conditions d'organisation du référendum et constater en même temps que les habitants ont décidé de devenir Russe", déclare Marine Le Pen, présidente du groupe RN à l’Assemblée pic.twitter.com/xHEXaMWvHA — franceinfo (@franceinfo) June 15, 2023

“Crimea has nothing to do with the war in Ukraine. We can challenge the conditions for organizing the referendum and see at the same time that the inhabitants have decided to become Russian”, said Marine Le Pen, president of the group RN at the Assembly during the France Info TV programme.