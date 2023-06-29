EU-NATO: Jens Stoltenberg at EU Summit

Brussels 29.06.2023 The EU is committed to taking more responsibility for its security and increasing its capacity to act autonomously while acknowledging the transatlantic relationship and EU-NATO cooperation as key to our overall security.

In this regard, EU leaders will take stock of the progress made in terms of implementing past conclusions, including the Versailles Declaration, in which leaders outlined measures to bolster the EU’s defence capabilities and the Strategic Compass, which defines a coherent set of actions to help secure EU interests and protect European citizens.

Leaders are expected to give further guidance on the EU’s security and defence capacity, notably in terms of procurement, investment and production.

Ahead of the upcoming NATO summit in Vilnius on 11-12 July, leaders will also discuss EU-NATO cooperation.