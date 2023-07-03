Spain leads EU Council

Kingdom of Spain has taken over the rotating presidency of the European Union Council, with an intention to focus on the green transition and social justice.

🇪🇸 Spain is a powerful engine for our European future.



As the Spanish Presidency begins, I thanked His Majesty King Felipe VI for Spain’s strong support to the European project.



The EU-CELAC and #EPC summits will be important moments for our Union. pic.twitter.com/980UtuThZR — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) July 3, 2023

As part of the events launch, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted European Council President Charles Michel in Madrid on Sunday, July 2.

Press remarks after the meeting with Prime Minister of Spain https://t.co/A7dForS28i — Charles Michel (@CharlesMichel) July 2, 2023

The two leaders discussed the presidency’s top priorities, which include re-industrialisation, strategic autonomy, the ecological transition, social and economic justice, and the strengthening of European unity.

Sánchez received Michel at La Moncloa Palace a day after his trip to Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy and reiterated his commitment to support Ukraine as long as needed.

🇪🇸 Spanish Presidency of the Council of the EU



On 1 July 2023, 🇪🇸 Spain took over the presidency of the Council of the EU.❗🇪🇺



On this occasion, discover some information and statistics about 🇪🇸 Spain.📊#EU2023ES @eu2023es pic.twitter.com/kGeCN8aiSx — EU_Eurostat (@EU_Eurostat) July 3, 2023