Spain leads EU Council

Kingdom of Spain has taken over the rotating presidency of the European Union Council, with an intention to focus on the green transition and social justice.
As part of the events launch, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted European Council President Charles Michel in Madrid on Sunday, July 2.
The two leaders discussed the presidency’s top priorities, which include re-industrialisation, strategic autonomy, the ecological transition, social and economic justice, and the strengthening of European unity.
Sánchez received Michel at La Moncloa Palace a day after his trip to Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy and reiterated his commitment to support Ukraine as long as needed.