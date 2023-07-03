EU, News

Spain leads EU Council

Posted by Europe correspondent on

Kingdom of Spain has taken over the rotating presidency of the European Union Council, with an intention to focus on the green transition and social justice.

As part of the events launch, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez hosted European Council President Charles Michel in Madrid on Sunday, July 2.

The two leaders discussed the presidency’s top priorities, which include re-industrialisation, strategic autonomy, the ecological transition, social and economic justice, and the strengthening of European unity.

Sánchez received Michel at La Moncloa Palace a day after his trip to Kyiv, where he met Ukrainian President Volodimir Zelenskyy and reiterated his commitment to support Ukraine as long as needed.

Published by Europe correspondent

journalist

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out /  Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out /  Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s