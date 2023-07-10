EU rejects President Erdogan proposal

Vilnius 10.07.2023 The European Commission has rejected the improvised demand put forward by Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan.

Turkish President Erdogan welcomed upon his arrival in Lithuania's capital Vilnius to attend NATO summit pic.twitter.com/oWZkHaXAMp — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) July 10, 2023

In remarks delivered on Monday morning, July 10, Erdoğan made a direct link between Sweden’s bid to join the NATO military alliance, which his country continues to block, and Turkey’s long-standing candidacy to become a member of the European Union, which has been on an effective standstill since 2018.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan meets NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg and Swedish Prime Minister Ulf Kristersson in Vilnius, Lithuania ahead of two-day NATO summit pic.twitter.com/ixwj6WUHSu — Anadolu English (@anadoluagency) July 10, 2023

“Turkey has been waiting at the door of the European Union for over 50 years now, and almost all of the NATO member countries are now members of the European Union. I am making this call to these countries that have kept Turkey waiting at the gates of the European Union for more than 50 years,” Erdoğan said, according to the Associated Press.

Biden to meet with Turkey’s Erdogan tomorrow at the NATO summit in Vilnius A meeting with Ukraine’s Zelenskyy is also planned but not yet fully finalized – as Kyiv has not officially confirmed his attendance in Lithuania https://t.co/MsQBqQZVWw — Jonathan Lemire (@JonLemire) July 10, 2023

“Come and open the way for Turkey’s membership in the European Union. When you pave the way for Turkey, we’ll pave the way for Sweden as we did for Finland.”

The quid pro quo spontaneous President Erdogan proposal came as a surprise ahead of the NATO leaders Summit in Vilnius, Lithuania, where the topic of Sweden’s application will be top-priority on the agenda.

“I support Turkey’s ambitions to become a member of the European Union,” NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg told reporters in Vilnius, without going into a detailed assessment of Erdoğan’s comments.

The European Commission was however quick to dispel the notion that EU accession and NATO membership were somehow intertwined, insisting the two processes were “separate” and happening “in parallel.”

The EU institutions have worked intensely to deepen their cooperation with NATO in spite of the fact that the EU countries – Ireland, Austria and Malta – defend the principle of neutrality.

“The European Union has a very structured process of enlargement, with a very, very clear set of steps that need to be taken by all candidate countries and even by those that wish to become candidate countries,” Dana Spinant, deputy chief spokesperson of the European Commission, said on Monday July 10 afternoon.

“You cannot link the two processes.”

In Berlin, German Chancellor Olaf Scholz echoed the Commission’s message and refuted Erdoğan’s attempted connection.

“That’s why, I think, you shouldn’t see it as a coherent issue,” Scholz said.

Turkey first applied to join the then-called European Economic Community (EEC) back in 1987 but it was not declared a formal candidate until 1999, much to Ankara’s frustration.

The negotiating framework was adopted in 2005 and it was peppered with references to the rule of law, the bloc’s “absorption capacity,” the importance of “good neighbourly relations” and the possible suspension of talks.

In the years that followed, Turkey, under Erdoğan’s leadership, managed to open 15 of the 35 chapters that need to be completed in the enlargement process, which is notoriously intricate and laborious.

Only one chapter – science and research – has been successfully closed.

“The accession process for each candidate country is based on the merits of each country,” Dana Spinant said. “The rhythm of the next steps (…) is determined by the progress and the work done by the candidate countries in order to meet the targets or the steps that are set out.”

“It’s still possible to have a positive decision on Swedish membership here in Vilnius. We don’t have any certainty, we don’t have any guarantees, but of course, now we have the momentum of the summit,” Stoltenberg said on Monday.

Meanwhile, the European Commission’s 2022 enlargement report painted a grim outlook of Turkey’s EU hopes as it raised “serious concerns on the continued deterioration of democracy, the rule of law, fundamental rights and the independence of the judiciary,” issues that have strained EU-Turkey ties since the 2016 attempted coup d’état and the 2017 presidential referendum.